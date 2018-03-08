Oculus Rifts Affected by Global Error, Now Patched

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 6 hours ago / 278 Views

Oculus Rift users around the world yesterday were reporting being unable to use their devices, with PCs returning a "Can't Reach Oculus Runtime Service" error message. It was soon discovered that the issue was down to an expired certificate.

The company's co-founder, Nate Mitchell, then Tweeted that they were aware of the issue and were working on a fix. This morning a fix materialised in the form of a patch that users can download.


1 Comments

John2290
John2290 (5 hours ago)

Monumentally idiotic. Smdh.

  • 0