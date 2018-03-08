Oculus Rifts Affected by Global Error, Now Patched - News

Oculus Rift users around the world yesterday were reporting being unable to use their devices, with PCs returning a "Can't Reach Oculus Runtime Service" error message. It was soon discovered that the issue was down to an expired certificate.

The company's co-founder, Nate Mitchell, then Tweeted that they were aware of the issue and were working on a fix. This morning a fix materialised in the form of a patch that users can download.

Rift is back online as of ~12am. This was a mistake on our end, and we apologize. Folks impacted by today's downtime will be provided with an Oculus store credit. More details to follow soon. Thanks again for everyone's patience as we worked through this one. — Nate Mitchell (@natemitchell) March 8, 2018

