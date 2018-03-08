Way To The Woods Trailer Released - News

The announcement trailer for the upcoming third-person adventure game, Way To The Woods, has been released.

View it below:

Way To The Woods will launch in early 2019 for Windows PC. The developer is also looking to release the game on consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

