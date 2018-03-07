Nicalis Announces Code of Princess EX for Switch - News

Nicalis, Inc. announced today the return of Princess Solange of DeLuxia in Code of Princess EX. Developed by Studio Saizensen in collaboration with artist Kinu Nishimura, the remastered 3DS game arrives on Nintendo Switch in digital form and physically at major retailers across North America in Summer 2018.

Code of Princess EX retains its original hack-and-slash action-RPG gameplay, while introducing HD graphics, a local co-op option, and numerous other gameplay additions and enhancements. These improvements include smarter AI, updated balancing, a new character leveling-up system, and overall better playability.

Over 50 different characters are playable and upgradeable throughout multiple game modes, including Campaign, Free Play, and Bonus Quests. Published by Nicalis, the upcoming digital and physical release of Code of Princess EX will retail on Switch for $39.99 MSRP. The launch edition of the retail version will include a full-color instruction booklet and a bonus mystery item that will be revealed soon.

