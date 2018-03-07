God of War Will Not Have Microtransactions - News

posted 40 minutes ago

Microtransactions and loot boxes in video games has been a hot topic recently. It appears that the upcoming God of War game will not have microtransactions.

The game's director Cory Barlog was asked by a fan on Twitter if the upcoming game would feature microtransactions and he replied by saying "No freakin way!!!"

No freakin way!!! — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) March 6, 2018

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.

