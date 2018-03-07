Switch Has Sold Over 3.8 Million Units in 12 Months in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 520 Views
Media Create has released its hardware figures for March 4th, which marks the one year anniversary of the release of the Nintendo Switch.
The hybrid console sold 45,083 units last week in Japan to bring its lifetime sales to 3,802,910 units. That is more than triple the 1,143,542 units the PlayStation 4 sold in its first year. The PlayStation 4 has so far sold 6,511,985 units.
The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide on March 3.
Thanks DualShockers.
How many more times than the one is that?
It's about 45 times the current lifetime sales of the XB1 in Japan haha
A lot more.
That's insane. I guess it's probably because the home console industry in Japan has been on the decline, but the Switch has the benefit of being a console on-the-go. Is the Switch still supply-constrained, because it's not currently selling at a rate of 3:1 against the PS4? Otherwise I can't see it beating the PS4 by this time next year.
Is it going to outsell PS4 in next 12 months?
I want those red Joycons.
