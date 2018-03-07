Switch Has Sold Over 3.8 Million Units in 12 Months in Japan - News

/ 520 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Media Create has released its hardware figures for March 4th, which marks the one year anniversary of the release of the Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console sold 45,083 units last week in Japan to bring its lifetime sales to 3,802,910 units. That is more than triple the 1,143,542 units the PlayStation 4 sold in its first year. The PlayStation 4 has so far sold 6,511,985 units.





The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide on March 3.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles