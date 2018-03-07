Prop Hunt and Gun Game Permanently Added to Call of Duty: WWII - News

Sledgehammer Games announced Prop Hunt and Gun Game multiplayer modes have been permanently added to Call of Duty: WWII.

Happy TWOsday, everyone! What's with the pun, you ask? We have TWO additions we're excited about:



GUN GAME and PROP HUNT are back as permanent #CODWWII game modes by popular demand! Find them in the Featured playlist tab.



Enjoy from now until... a really long time from now! pic.twitter.com/hJiw0gjk92 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) March 6, 2018

Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

