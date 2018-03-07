Prop Hunt and Gun Game Permanently Added to Call of Duty: WWII

Prop Hunt and Gun Game Permanently Added to Call of Duty: WWII - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 173 Views

Sledgehammer Games announced Prop Hunt and Gun Game multiplayer modes have been permanently added to Call of Duty: WWII.

Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

