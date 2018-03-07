New Character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT to be Announced on March 13 - News

Sqaure Enix announced it will reveal a new character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT during a livestream on Tuesday, March 13 at 8pm JT / 11am UK / 6am ET / 3am PT.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

