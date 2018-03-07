Nintendo Direct Set for March 8, Focus on Switch and 3DS Titles Launching This Year - News

Nintendo announced it will host a 30 minute Nintendo Direct on March 8 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm UK. It will be focused on Switch and 3DS titles that will be launching this year.

You will be able to watch the Nintendo Direct at the following links:

