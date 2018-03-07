Dragon Quest Builders on Switch Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts - News

Dragon Quest Builders (NS) has debuted in second on the Japanese charts with sales of 28,430 units, according to Media Create for the week ending March 4.

Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) debuted in ninth with sales of 8,042 units. Doraemon: Nobita's Treasure Island (3DS) debuted in 13th with sales of 4,948 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 45,083 units. The PS4 sold 26,569 units, the 3DS sold 11,340 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 6,5017 units and Xbox One sold 264 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 38,617 (1,928,890) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix, 03/01/18) – 28,430 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,979 (2,084,324) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 18,828 (1,382,474) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,675 (896,455) [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 12,574 (43,934) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,667 (1,637,812) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,930 (1,576,586) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 8,042 (New) [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 7,537 (53,948) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 7,097 (158,322) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 5,733 (153,367) [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita’s Treasure Island (FuRyu, 03/01/18) – 4,948 (New) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 4,471 (99,327) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,473 (408,445) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 4,219 (170,113) [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (Marvelous, 02/22/18) – 4,086 (28,204) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,685 (376,498) [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 3,428 (18,403) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,358 (124,760)

