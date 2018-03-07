Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Rated for Xbox One - News

The Taiwan Game Software Rating Information board has rated Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for Xbox One. It was also rated in Australia.

Here is an overview of the game:

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.

