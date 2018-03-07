Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka Out Now in the West for PS4, PSV, PC - News

Publisher Arc System Works announced Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka HD Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka for the PlayStation Vita is available now in North America and Europe for $19.99 / £18.99 / €23.99.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Mecha Hack'n'Slash "Damascus Gear: Operation Osaka HD Edition",

is now out on Steam with full HD graphics!

Pilot your humanoid mecha "GEAR", alongside with your dependable operator!

Will you be able to pay off your debts before the due date?



Aside from the improvement of graphic quality, the effects within the dungeons have been upgraded!

Included in the PC version are all the DLCs from the PlayStation®Vita release!

New weapon parts and high difficulty missions awaits you!

STORY

[GEAR System] - This system is revealed by the Atsuga Corporation in the mid-21st century revolutionized all technologies, allowing for the perfection of piloted humanoid robots called [GEARs].With the outbreak of the World War Four in 2050 and the loss of control of the [GEAR System] that followed, the world changed completely.

The berserk [GEARs] became know as [RAGE], and combat GEARs around the world began a total massacre of humanity.

Humanity was pushed to the brink of extinction, but a few survivors escaped underground and began analyzing the GEAR System to prepare for a counterattack. The war between humans and RAGE was exceedingly fierce, but thanks to the counter-RAGE organization [Freyja] and a certain GEAR mercenary, they steadily began recovering key locations on the surface. In 2112, over 50 years after the war began, humanity reclaimed Japan from the RAGE. 30 years later, in the [Cosmopolis] built upon Osaka, a pilot with an inherited [GEAR] and huge [debt] sets out with his Operator to become a Ranker in the Arena. It will not be a story for the history books, but simply a battle for their freedom...

SYSTEM

The goal of "Damascus Gear Operation Osaka" is to repay the hero's significant [debt] before the due date.In the [Cosmopolis], GEAR pilots fight day and night in the [Arena] for large sums of Eyn(this world's currency). The hero will participate in the Arena as a Ranker, aiming to use the prize money to repay his debt.

Once per day, the hero can choose to go on a [mission] or enter the [Arena].

In [missions], you explore dungeons to collect new parts, while you can win prize money and rank up by fighting in the [Arena].

Use [missions] to enhance your GEAR, and earn prize money in the [Arena] before the due date. If you don't make it by the due date...

ARENA In the [Arena], you fight matched battles against other Rankers.Winning gives you Eyn and Arena Points. Obtaining Arena Points increases your rank.

These are basically 1 vs 1 fights, but there are some special battles where you fight multiple enemies, etc.

When accepting a mission, each difficulty level will also assign 3 random sub-missions. Completing them before leaving will award you bonus rewards.

When you progress the story, you will also unlock Electro-Enhancement procedures to enhance the player himself.

