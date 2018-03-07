Arms 5.2 Update Out Now, Adds Party Crash Mode - News

Nintendo has released 5.2 for Arms. It adds Party Crash mode, adjusts abilities of some fighters and ARMS and more.

Read the complete patch notes below:

The Party Crash mode “Big Time ARMS” can now be selected in regular battle as well, so you can try something a little different. Feel free to use it as a handicap! Prior to battle, when selecting ARMS, you can toggle this on and off with the Y button. This feature can be used in Versus – Fight. Can’t be used in online battles.

Added 15 new images to Gallery.

Fixed issue where fighters with super armor would not have their ARMS disabled by electric attacks during a rush attack.

Fixed issue where a noise would repeatedly play if communication was lost while Dr. Coyle had her extra ARMS out.

Adjusted abilities of some fighters and ARMS as follows.

Fighters / Arms Adjustments Springtron Specs improved thanks to a certain girl genius! Movement during a super charge has been greatly increased.

He’s a little heavier now, but that’s fine!

Movement speed for normal jumps has decreased. Lola Pop Increased movement speed when jumping. Misango Rush gauge now fills at a rate equal to other fighters during normal times.

Also made it somewhat less difficult for the rush gauge to fill when blue or red. Byte & Barq When jumping while on top of Barq, fixed an issue where a shockwave could be seen emanating from Byte as well.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the switch on Barqs head would stay pushed in. Dr. Coyle Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, extra ARMS would appear while firing ARMS. Nade Fixed issue where self-destruct could occur during rush. Bubb Increased charge attack speed. Parasole

Parabola Increased rush attack speed. Glusher

Blorb Decreased time from drop until collection. Skully Increased rush damage. Lokjaw Increased retraction speed. Clapback Decreased retraction speed.

Decreased time until automatic retraction after placement. Popper Decreased extension speed.

Decreased retraction speed. Chakram Decreased expansion rate for charge attacks.

Arms is out now on the Nintendo Switch.

