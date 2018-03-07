Rumour: Next Call of Duty Will be Black Ops IIII - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 3 hours ago / 336 Views
Rumours began back in February that this year's Call of Duty would be Black Ops IV, but now there's more meat to those rumours.
The meat comes in the form of a hat. NBA star James Harden's hat, to be precise. He was seen sporting what appears to be a cap with a Black Ops IIII (yes, IIII) logo on it, while on his way to a game.
The Beard has arrived, and he's ready for battle with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/ky3E8TK9Hy— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018
Kotaku has since confirmed the logo through the site's own sources.
Maybe the 4 lines are supposed to be tallies, to represent a kill count or something like that.
Well, that would be... odd. I mean, the roman numeral IV as IIII is technically accepted in certain circles and there are plenty of records with that in use from both Ancient and Medieval times. Call of Duty Roman Warfare confirmed?
That would be a nice shake up and would get me back into the series. But having 3 modern games only to go back thousands of years would be jarring as a franchise.
what is IIII?! You mean Black ops IV
Using IIII instead of IV seems like they dont trust the average CoD consumer with roman numerals lol
