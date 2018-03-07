Rumour: Next Call of Duty Will be Black Ops IIII

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 3 hours ago / 336 Views

Rumours began back in February that this year's Call of Duty would be Black Ops IV, but now there's more meat to those rumours. 

The meat comes in the form of a hat. NBA star James Harden's hat, to be precise. He was seen sporting what appears to be a cap with a Black Ops IIII (yes, IIII) logo on it, while on his way to a game.

Kotaku has since confirmed the logo through the site's own sources. 


4 Comments

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (3 hours ago)

Maybe the 4 lines are supposed to be tallies, to represent a kill count or something like that.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

Well, that would be... odd. I mean, the roman numeral IV as IIII is technically accepted in certain circles and there are plenty of records with that in use from both Ancient and Medieval times. Call of Duty Roman Warfare confirmed?

Ljink96
Ljink96 (3 hours ago)

That would be a nice shake up and would get me back into the series. But having 3 modern games only to go back thousands of years would be jarring as a franchise.

GoldenHand80
GoldenHand80 (1 hour ago)

what is IIII?! You mean Black ops IV

GameOverture
GameOverture (3 hours ago)

Using IIII instead of IV seems like they dont trust the average CoD consumer with roman numerals lol

