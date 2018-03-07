Rumour: Next Call of Duty Will be Black Ops IIII - News

Rumours began back in February that this year's Call of Duty would be Black Ops IV, but now there's more meat to those rumours.

The meat comes in the form of a hat. NBA star James Harden's hat, to be precise. He was seen sporting what appears to be a cap with a Black Ops IIII (yes, IIII) logo on it, while on his way to a game.

The Beard has arrived, and he's ready for battle with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/ky3E8TK9Hy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018

Kotaku has since confirmed the logo through the site's own sources.

