Geralt from The Witcher Series Might Appear in Another IP Later This Year - News

/ 112 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

CD Projekt RED community lead Marcin Momot has teased on Twitter Geralt from The Witcher series might appear in a game that isn't apart of The Witcher series.

What if Geralt was going to step out of the @witchergame for the very first time to make an appearance in one of the upcoming games later this year? pic.twitter.com/dMTn1Im6HD — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 6, 2018

One possible game Geralt could appear in is Soulcalibur VI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles