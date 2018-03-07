Battleborn, Darksiders and More Coming to PlayStation Now Lineup - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony has announced 12 games are coming to the PlayStation Now lineup later this month.

Here is the list of games:

ADR1FT

Assetto Corsa

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2

Battleborn

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Defense Grid 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf

Lords of the Fallen

Pixel Piracy

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Zombie Vikings

Four games are getting updated to the PlayStation 4:

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Terraria

Tiny Brains

Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in January:

Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

Fallout: New Vegas

Until Dawn

Mortal Kombat

The Last of Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

God of War 3 Remastered

Yakuza 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles