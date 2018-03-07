Battleborn, Darksiders and More Coming to PlayStation Now Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 151 Views
Sony has announced 12 games are coming to the PlayStation Now lineup later this month.
Here is the list of games:
- ADR1FT
- Assetto Corsa
- Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2
- Battleborn
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Defense Grid 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
- Lords of the Fallen
- Pixel Piracy
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Zombie Vikings
Four games are getting updated to the PlayStation 4:
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Terraria
- Tiny Brains
Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in January:
- Red Dead Redemption
- NBA 2K16
- WWE 2K16
- Payday 2 Crimewave Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Until Dawn
- Mortal Kombat
- The Last of Us
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 5
