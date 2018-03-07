Hitman: Blood Money and LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added Hitman: Blood Money and LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Hitman: Blood Money and LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/Ud3RaAYtpq — ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 6, 2018

Some other recently added games include Mafia II, Prey, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction, Sniper Elite V2, Far Cry 2 and Driver San Francisco.

