Scribblenauts Showdown Launch Trailer Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Scribblenauts Showdown released earlier today in North America and to celebrate its launch WB Games has released the launch trailer.

View it below:

Scribblenauts Showdown is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and will launch on March 9 in Europe.

