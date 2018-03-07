Limited Edition God of War PS4 Pro Bundle Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Limited Edition God of War PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. It will launch alongside the game on April 20 in North America and Europe for $399.99 USD / $499.99 CAD.

You can pre-order the bundle now.

View a trailer for the bundle below:

"When we designed Kratos’ new Leviathan Axe, we knew it would have far more meaning not only to the game, but to our fans," said Shannon Studstill, Head of Santa Monica Studio. "Santa Monica Studio was extremely proud to adorn the custom PS4 Pro with the Leviathan Axe in such detailed fashion. We spent a painstaking amount of time to ensure this PS4 Pro was special, for the special fans who will cherish it.

"The top surface is the Axe skill tree you’ll use in-game to upgrade your axe, along with the runic gem slots on the handle that enable unique special attacks. The side panels are trimmed with a beautiful Norse design, and the runes each represent a realm in the game. The Leviathan Gray DualShock 4 wireless controller has the Huldra Brothers brand on it (just like the Axe), and a very subtle God of War logo on the touchpad.

"I enjoyed every bit of the design process with Cory and the team, because we were united in our vision of what we wanted the custom PS4 Pro to embody. The game looks absolutely stunning on PS4 Pro and we can’t wait to share a new beginning for God of War when it launches on April 20."

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.

