Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Launches in North America on May 8 for PS4

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Megadimension Neptunia VIIR will launch in North America on May 8 for the PlayStation 4.





Here is an overview of the game:

Gamindustri – a world sitting at the convergence of multiple dimensions. Of these existed the Zero Dimension, a world on the brink of collapse.

Zero Dimension’s last guardian, Uzume Tennouboshi, waged a war against a mysterious evil known as the Dark CPU. Her desperate cries for help crossed dimensions and reached Neptune, the CPU of Planeptune, who would leave her world to join the fight.

Their fateful meeting would open the path to a new adventure.

And once their world is saved, they’ll join you in yours!

Key Features:

Visual Enhancements – Rendered in a new engine, you’ll experience a smoother, richer graphical experience!

– Rendered in a new engine, you’ll experience a smoother, richer graphical experience! Waifus go 3D – The Gamindustri Goddesses dimension-hop right into your PlayStation VR headset! For the first time ever, you can interact with the Goddesses in VR one-on-one while they explore you, The Player’s, room.

– The Gamindustri Goddesses dimension-hop right into your PlayStation VR headset! For the first time ever, you can interact with the Goddesses in VR one-on-one while they explore you, The Player’s, room. New World, New Fights – A renovated battle system allows you to set each attack combo mid-battle and introduces new elements of strategy and resource-management.

– A renovated battle system allows you to set each attack combo mid-battle and introduces new elements of strategy and resource-management. Console Wars go Next-Gen – Transform into even more powerful beings with their NEXT forms, and take control of a different set of characters who want to run Gamindustri!

– Transform into even more powerful beings with their NEXT forms, and take control of a different set of characters who want to run Gamindustri! Virtual Relaxation – Customize your VR room’s furniture with Nep-worthy looks!

