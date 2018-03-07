Ys VIII Launches for Windows PC in April - News

NIS America president and CEO Takuro Yamashita in an interview on YouTube announced Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will launch for Windows PC in April.

"Translation-wise, there’s no problem, but we’ve had some small issues about porting to the Steam version" said Yamashita. "Because we have to support a lot of different types of machines, so that’s why we need to improve the speed and optimize the PC version in a better way. But—is it all right to make the announcement about the new release date?—yeah, actually next month, in April, we are ready to release the PC Steam version of Ys VIII."

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is currently available worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.



