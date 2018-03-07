Chicken Wiggle Workshop Kickstarter Launched to Bring 3DS Platformer to Switch - News

Chicken Wiggle, the 2D platformer from Jools Watsham's studio Atooi, has appeared on Kickstarter aiming to raise funds to help develop a Nintendo Switch port.

Chicken Wiggle launched on the 3DS late last year and was notable for its level editor (allowing users to create and share content online), Grant Kirkhope soundtrack, and challenging platformer gameplay. Reviews were fairly positive, although Watsham noted that sales were much lower than he expected.

The Switch version promises HD artwork and all the content and levels from the 3DS version. If you're interested, you can pledge to the Kickstarter here.

