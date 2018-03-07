Year of the Raven Adds BlizzCon Cards to Hearthstone Arena - News

Blizzard will be introducing the Year of the Raven to Hearthstone soon, and with it several changes will come to the Arena game mode.

In a video from lead systems designer Kris Zierhut, the developer detailed some of those changes. In the 10.4 update the card pool in arena will be changed to allow players to choose cards of different rarities on each pull.

They'll also be adding class specific cards that can only be used in Arena:

Here's the full video on the update:

