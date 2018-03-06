State of Decay 2 Release Date Revealed - News

Microsoft and Undead Labs have announced State of Decay 2 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22 for $29.99. The Ultimate Edition will be available for $49.99.

"Our goal is to build a long-term relationship with the State of Decay community and to foster deeper experiences with the franchise," said Microsoft GM of Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg. "We believe State of Decay 2 accomplishes this goal by immersing fans in the ultimate zombie survival fantasy, and we want to give more players the opportunity to join in and experience this unique game."

The Ultimate Edition includes early access to State of Decay 2 starting May 18 and a free copy of State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition.

