Switch vs Wii U – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2018 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Wii U Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,267,868 - Switch

Total Lead: 894,561 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 14,455,009

Wii U Total Sales: 13,560,448

In the latest month the Nintendo Switch has surpassed the lifetime sales of the Wii U. It took just 11 months for the hybrid console to surpass its predecessor. The Nintendo Switch outsold the Wii U by 1.27 million units in the last month and currently leads by 894,561 units.

The Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 14.46 million units, while the Wii U has sold 13.56 million units.

