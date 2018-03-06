South Park: The Fractured But Whole From Dusk Till Casa Bonita DLC Launches March 20 - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Ubisoft announced the first story DLC for South Park: The Fractured But Whole - From Dusk Till Casa Bonita - will launch on March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC for $11.99.





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Mysterion’s sister is in trouble. She’s fallen in with the Vamp Kids of South Park, who have descended upon Cartman’s favorite restaurant, Casa Bonita. Visit the famous family eatery and explore Black Bart’s Cave, watch the cliff divers, taste the magic of Mexico and defeat the brood of Vampires.

Fight darkness with darkness and embrace the new Netherborn class, which features four new occult powers. Dress the part in new Goth costumes and gain some sweet loot. Enter the battle alongside Henrietta, the Goth: a powerful support Witch, and bring your new powers and buddy to the rest of your superhero adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles