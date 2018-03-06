Skyrim Switch Port Dev Wants to Port Monster Hunter: World to Switch - News

Iron Galaxy, the studio behind behind the Nintendo Switch port of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, wants to port Monster Hunter: World to the Nintendo Switch.

Dear @monsterhunter team at Capcom - we understand that porting the game to Nintendo Switch is challenging (https://t.co/0JrAIQgcft) but this is exactly what @IToTheG does. Give us a shot & we wonâ€™t let you down ;) — Adam Boyes (@amboyes) March 3, 2018

The developer has also worked on several other ports. This includes Borderlands 2 on the PlayStation Vita, Batman: Arkham Knight on Windows PC, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and more.

