Check Out the First Look of Tera Running on Consoles

En Masse Entertainment has released a first look at gameplay from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the fantasy MMORPG, Tera.

View it below:

Here is a list of features for the console version:

Lock-On System: An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen.

Classy Controls: Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don't like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout.

Combat Effective UI: The game's user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items.

Streaming Features: Players can easily broadcast TERA instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support.

Communication is Key: Players can communicate directly with fellow party members via native voice chat support or they can opt out of chat if they prefer at any time.

The Open Beta will start on Friday, March 9.

