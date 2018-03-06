Forza Motorsport 7 March Car Pack Adds 7 New Vehicles and Other Updates - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The March Car Pack for Forza Motorsport 7 will add seven new vehicles, as well as improvements to the Livery Editor.

The new vehicles are the 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider, 1983 Jaguar #44 XJR-5, 1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX, 1977 Brabham #8 Motor Racing Developments BT45B, 2017 Lincoln Continental, 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, and the 2017 Volvo XC90 R-Design.

View a trailer for the March Car Pack below:





Anyone spectating races will now be able to use the Spectate Ticker. It offers a ton of data, includiong the distance gaps from the race leaders, the gap from the car ahead, lap times, race order changes, time behind the leader, and time intervals.

The March Car Pack is available starting today.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles