Frantics is a Party Game That Let's You Play With Your Phone

Sony has released a new trailer for the casual party game, Frantics. It is a game that let's players use their phone as a controller by using PlayLink.

There are 15 different minigames with 12 different animal character players can choose from.

"We wanted to make a game that the typical PS4 owner could play with their non-gamer friends and family," said creative director of Frantics Lau Korsgaard. "The game is super competitive, but not in the usual skill-based ways – the winner is often not the one who is best at controlling the game, but the one who is best at controlling the other players."

Frantics will launch for the PlayStation 4 tomorrow, March 7.

