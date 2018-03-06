Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Update Adds New Map and Mode - News

Developer Treyarch has released a new update for 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. It adds a new map and game mode.

The new game mode is Infected, which first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.





Here is an overview of Infected:

At the start of a match, one player is randomly chosen as the first infected whose goal is to infect the other players. Once downed, players respawn as infected, slowly increasing the size of the horde. Infect all players, or survive until time runs out to win.



The new map is called Redwood Snow. It is a snow covered version of the map Redwood. "Enter the snowcapped landscape of Redwood Snow to experience something colder from the map you know and love," reads the patch notes for the update.

View more screenshots of the map below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

