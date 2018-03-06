Sources: Diablo III Coming to Switch - News

Last week Blizzard Entertainment posted a short clip on Twitter (shown below) with a Diablo night light. Many believed it was for a Switch port of Diablo III, however, a Blizzard spokeperson said "As of now, we do not have any current plans to announce Diablo for Switch."

Now several sources who spoke with Eurogamer say Blizzard is porting Diablo III to the Nintendo Switch.

The sources were unable to confirm if the port would include the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

