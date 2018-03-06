Far Cry 5 Season Pass Details Released, Far Cry Arcade Map Editor Announced - News

Ubisoft has released details on the DLC for Far Cry 5, including what will be included in the Season Pass, as well as free content with Far Cry Arcade.

View the Season Pass trailer below:

Anyone who purchases the Far Cry 5 Season Pass or Far Cry 5 Gold Edition will get the following three DLC:

“Hours of Darkness” – Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Việt Cộng soldiers and save their fellow soldiers.

– Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Việt Cộng soldiers and save their fellow soldiers. “Dead Living Zombies” – Players will team up with friends to fight waves of zombies across seven different scenarios cooked up by a b-movie director.

– Players will team up with friends to fight waves of zombies across seven different scenarios cooked up by a b-movie director. “Lost on Mars” – Players will leave Earth behind to go toe-to-claws with martian arachnids to save Earth from an alien invasion.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners who purchase the Season the Pass will receive the single player content from Far Cry 3 with Far Cry 3 Classic Edition.

View the Far Cry Arcade trailer below:





All Far Cry 5 players will have access to Far Cry Arcade. It is a map editor that will provide "endless amount of free gameplay and map creation opportunities." It includes assets from previous Far Cry games and other Ubisoft titles such as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Watch Dogs.

Far Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.

