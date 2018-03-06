Dragon’s Crown Pro Gets Characters Trailer - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces the characters in the game.

Here is an overview of the six playable characters:

Amazon – Dauntless warriors who know no fear as they effortlessly wield their two-handed weapons. Their massive equipment delivers vicious blows that deal lethal damage to multiple foes at once. Lightly armored, they are agile fighters who rely on punishing kicks when unarmed.

– Dauntless warriors who know no fear as they effortlessly wield their two-handed weapons. Their massive equipment delivers vicious blows that deal lethal damage to multiple foes at once. Lightly armored, they are agile fighters who rely on punishing kicks when unarmed. Dwarf – Stocky fighters whose muscular frames permit them to wield a weapon in each hand. Their strength lets them pick up and throw anything in sight, even heavy foes. Throwing enemies lets them damage multiple foes with one fling, laying waste to an entire horde of adversaries.

– Stocky fighters whose muscular frames permit them to wield a weapon in each hand. Their strength lets them pick up and throw anything in sight, even heavy foes. Throwing enemies lets them damage multiple foes with one fling, laying waste to an entire horde of adversaries. Elf – A long-lived forest race who are often much older than they appear to human eyes. While slight of body, they are deadly masters of the bow and arrow, using their superior athleticism to fight nimbly and fearlessly from a distance.

– A long-lived forest race who are often much older than they appear to human eyes. While slight of body, they are deadly masters of the bow and arrow, using their superior athleticism to fight nimbly and fearlessly from a distance. Fighter – Experts in battle, outfitted with full-plate armor and a study shield. Boasting the stoutest defense of all classes, their shields can protect all allies in the nearby area. Their one-handed weapons have short reach, but they can swing them quickly, allowing them to make short work of nearby foes.

– Experts in battle, outfitted with full-plate armor and a study shield. Boasting the stoutest defense of all classes, their shields can protect all allies in the nearby area. Their one-handed weapons have short reach, but they can swing them quickly, allowing them to make short work of nearby foes. Mage – Bewitching women with knowledge of dark magic. They are weak of body, but the great knowledge they wield of the arcade arts cannot be ignored. Sorceresses can create delicious food, control skeletons, and turn foes into harmless frogs. A jack-of-all-trades support class, they can provide aid to their friends in countless ways.

– Bewitching women with knowledge of dark magic. They are weak of body, but the great knowledge they wield of the arcade arts cannot be ignored. Sorceresses can create delicious food, control skeletons, and turn foes into harmless frogs. A jack-of-all-trades support class, they can provide aid to their friends in countless ways. Wizard – Male magicians who have a wealth of magic at their beck and call. Unable to fend off monsters with strength, they instead rely on their spells, and are vital assets for any adventure.

Dragon’s Crown Pro is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. It will launch in North America and Europe on May 15.

