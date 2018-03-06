You Can Now Use My Nintendo Gold Points on Digital Switch Games - News

/ 342 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has announced you can now use My Nintendo Gold Points when you purchase Nintendo Switch digital titles and DLC on the eShop.

One Gold Point is equal to one cent USD.

You can earn points by purchasing eligible games and DLC. They awarded based on the amount you pay. Eligible digital purchase on Nintendo.com and the eShop will earn you five percent, while physical purchases will earn you one percent.

As an example if you purchase a $59.99 game on the eShop you will earn 300 Gold Points, which can be redeemed for $3.00 towards your next eligible purchase.

Here is a list of important information:

Gold Points expire after 12 months on the last day of the month in which they were earned.

Purchases made on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, or Wii U, or on Nintendo.com (where available), will automatically earn Gold Points based on 5% of the total paid amount (excluding any points or discounts used).

When purchasing retail package versions of Nintendo Switch software, points will be awarded when the software is registered via the HOME Menu on Nintendo Switch.

Purchases of Nintendo 3DS or Wii U DLC do not qualify to earn Gold Points. Additionally, subscriptions, passes, in-game items, or virtual currency do not qualify to earn Gold Points.

When redeeming a download code, Gold Points will be issued automatically.

Gold Points for physical Nintendo Switch software can only be claimed within one year of the game's original release date for countries in the North American and Australian regions, and within two years for the European region.

Gold Points can be used toward eligible digital game and DLC purchases for the Nintendo Switch system, excluding passes, automatic renewals, in-game items, and virtual currency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles