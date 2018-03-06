Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 Launches March 13 for PS4, Xbox One - News

Big Ant Studios announced Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 will launch digitally on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, March 13.





The game is a sequel to Casey Powell Lacrosse 16 and will build on what that game did. The controls have been refined for dodging, faceoff, stick, and shooting. That AI has also been improved.

