Space Shooter Everspace Coming to PS4 on May 29

Developer Rockfish Games announced the 3D roguelike space shooter, Everspace, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

About Everspace

Everspace takes daring space pilots on a challenging journey through six sectors, each featuring multiple procedurally-generated levels full of dangers and treasures. In each run, they will face entirely new situations, continuously testing their skills, experience, and talent for improvisation. Players will find three ships with different capabilities to choose from, plus a wide range of weapons, devices, and consumables at their disposal. Great piloting skills will be needed to stand a chance against various enemies, along with a keen eye for loot and mineable resources, which are used to repair damaged ship components or to craft new equipment and modifications, giving players an advantage in combat and a better chance of making it out of a sticky situation alive.

About Everspace – Encounters

Everspace – Encounters adds about 10 hours of new gameplay, featuring five new questlines that blend seamlessly into the base game, all-new factory space stations which add further gameplay mechanics by offering special on-the-fly services, like refining and converting resources, upgrading ship capabilities or minor repair jobs, and a new player ship coming with sophisticated electronic warfare as well as a plethora of new weapons, devices and consumables to fool, distract, and defeat enemies in new ways. Furthermore, daring space pilots can pay the Okkar Homeworld a visit, too.

Everspace is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

