Inside Xbox Monthly Show Premieres March 10 With a Look at Sea of Thieves, Far Cry 5 and More - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced a monthly live video show, Inside Xbox. It will premiere on Saturday, March 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.

The show will feature Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb and other Team Xbox employees. This includes Graeme Boyd, Jeff Rubenstein, Alex Hebert, and Lydia Ellery.





The first episode will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Sea of Thieves, a look at Far Cry 5, a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds interview, and more.

Here is an overview of Inside Xbox from Xbox director of programming Tina Summerford:

Inside Xbox is many things. A premier live news broadcast that will highlight breaking announcements and a peek behind the curtain of Team Xbox. A glimpse at the mysteries of game design and a celebration of some of the month’s most exciting games and features. Most of all, it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate and listen to you, the community. All of this will be available streaming in 4K/UHD on supported services and platforms.

You can watch Inside Xbox in all the places you would expect, including Mixer.com/Xbox, YouTube.com/Xbox, Twitch.TV/Xbox, and Facebook.com/Xbox.

For us, Inside Xbox is the next step on a path Team Xbox has been traveling for many years. From programs like feedback.xbox.com to the Xbox Insider Program, and the great work the team has done with Gaming For Everyone, we believe strongly in transparency, inclusion, and having an authentic two-way conversation with our fans. We want to hear from you as much as we want you to hear from us.

Whether you want us to celebrate your clutch 1v4 Chicken Dinner in PUBG, show off your epic treasure haul in Sea of Thieves, ask questions of our interviewees, provide feedback, or just want to sass (politely of course) our friendly hosts, drop us a line using #insidexbox on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. We may highlight your content or commentary from our dedicated community desk on the show, overseen by our good friends Rukari Austin and Alex Hebert.

Of course, we’ll also be unlocking the “free stuff chest” with prizes and giveaways for those that participate in the conversation, including some great MixPot giveaways, so make sure you’ve got your Mixer account all squared away and connected to your Microsoft Account.

Hosting the show will be Xbox luminaries Larry Hryb, Graeme Boyd, Jeff Rubenstein, Alex Hebert, Lydia Ellery, and more.

For our inaugural episode, these fine folks will be crewing a ship bursting at the seams with content. We’ll be sitting down with Rare to discuss the incredible energy from fans surrounding Sea of Thieves, including an illuminating conversation on the core design principle that drives the game, how they’ve acted on feedback from the Closed Beta, and what fans can expect from the game at launch (as well as a tantalizing hint of new adventures to come post-launch).

We’ll be breaking Xbox Game Pass news, debuting upcoming new console features, forging gold (true story), and saying hello to two wonderful old friends (one human, one plastic). You’ll also be able to enjoy a sit-down with Microsoft Studios Executive Producer Nico Bihary to discuss Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, explore what it’s like to bring Far Cry 5’s most polarizing character to life, and much more.

We hope Inside Xbox will become a monthly communal event for us and for you. We hope you’ll be energized by what’s coming, better educated about what’s new, and empowered to better enjoy our favorite pastime with great new features and content.

