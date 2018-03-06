This Week's Deals With Gold - Dark Souls III - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 167 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 13 at 7am ET / 4am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|0 Day Attack on Earth
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel *
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis 3*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Crysis*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Crystal Defenders
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link
|Add-On
|85%
|Pub Sale
|EA SPORTS FIFA Street *
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Enemy Front Multiplater Expansion Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved *
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
|Gyromancer
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Handball 16*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 2
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|King’s Quest: The Complete Collection*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|MOON DIVER
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Prototype Biohazard Bundle *
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: Endurance Mode
|Add-On
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Sleeping Dogs
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake
|Add-On
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Arcade
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Space Invaders Infinity Gene
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Syndicate*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Tomb Raider
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 *
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Yosumin! LIVE
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
