Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Gets Japanese TV Spot - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released a Japanese TV spot for Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition.

View it below:





Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on March 6.



