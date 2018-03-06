Next Life is Strange Details to be Revealed in the 'Coming Months' - News

Square Enix confirmed in May 2017 that a new Life is Strange game is in development. Now on the official Tumblr, the publisher has revealed new details on the game will be released in the "coming months."

"But when a door closes, a window opens… or, something like that. We now look forward to the coming months, when Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet’s team at DONTNOD returns to present the new story and characters of the next Life is Strange."

