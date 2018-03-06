Life is Strange: Before the Storm Bonus Episode Out Now - News

posted 1 hour ago

The bonus episode for Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Farewell - has been released.

View the launch trailer for the episode below:

The bonus episode is available to anyone who upgrades to the Digital Deluxe edition or purchased the boxed Limited Edition on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

