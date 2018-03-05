FIFA 18 Tops UK Charts in Slow Week - News

FIFA 18 has remained at the top of the UK charts for another week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending March 3. It is the seventh time the game has topped the charts.

Overall UK game sales dropped 20 percent week-on-week.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Monster Hunter: World Super Mario Odyssey EA Sports UFC 3 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild Shadow of the Colossus

