New Death Stranding Screenshot Features Guillermo del Toro Following Oscar Win - News

Director Guillermo del Toro won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director for the film The Shape of Water. Hideo Kojima released a new screenshot of the director in the upcoming game Death Stranding to celebrate the Oscar win.

Congrats my friend!!! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/mo8Ys6c9Sg — å°å³¶ç§€å¤« (@Kojima_Hideo) March 5, 2018

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

