New Death Stranding Screenshot Features Guillermo del Toro Following Oscar Win
Director Guillermo del Toro won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director for the film The Shape of Water. Hideo Kojima released a new screenshot of the director in the upcoming game Death Stranding to celebrate the Oscar win.
Congrats my friend!!! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/mo8Ys6c9Sg
Congrats my friend!!! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/mo8Ys6c9Sg— å°å³¶ç§€å¤« (@Kojima_Hideo) March 5, 2018
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
This game has two incredibly brilliant minds behind it, and some excellent acting talent. Can't wait to experience it.
Nice to see how close they are as friends.
