Lara Croft Playable in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for a Limited Time - News

Square Enix announced Lara Croft will be playable in free-to-play RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius from Friday, March 9 until Thursday, March 22.

This is in celebration of the release of the new Tomb Raider film on March 16.

View the announcement trailer for the Lara Croft crossover below:

In order to unlock Lara Croft, players are required to complete the first event stage or gather daily login bonuses that will be available from March 9 until March 21.

