Kirby: Star Allies Demo Available Now in North America - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released a demo for Kirby: Star Allies in North America. It was released last week in Europe.

Ready to get a head start on saving Dream Land? Check out a free demo for #KirbyStarAllies, available now in Nintendo eShop for #NintendoSwitch! https://t.co/GdAB7vfwEM pic.twitter.com/nxnclt1cbt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 4, 2018

Kirby: Star Allies will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 16.

