With the upcoming launch of Scribblenauts Showdown the trophy list has been revealed. The achievement list for the Xbox One version is likely to be identical.



Name Description Trophy Showdown Superstar! Unlock all other trophies Platinum Word Master Play every Wordy game at least once Bronze Speed Master Play every Speedy game at least once Bronze Create A Scribblenaut Create a custom Scribblenaut Bronze Creator Create all 15 custom Scribblenauts Silver Starite Apprentice Earn 25 Starites Bronze Starite Master Earn 100 Starites Silver All In The Family Create one of Maxwell’s brothers in Sandbox Play or a Wordy game Bronze Two Shovels Play Sandbox with two players Bronze Inventor Extraordinaire Create 100 Sandbox objects Silver Four’s A Crowd Complete a Shodown with 4 players Silver Stalemate Complete a 9 round Versus match Silver Battle Royale Complete a 25 round Versus match Gold Greatness Is A Habit Win 5 consecutive games against a single-player Silver Shutout Shutout a player in Versus by winning every single round Silver Drone Pilot Score at least 1500 points in Drone Drop Silver Ball And Chain Create a chain of 10 objects in Rocket Rubble Silver Junkyard Bully Knock down a tower in 8 launches in Tower Topple Silver Plate Thrower Win a game of Get Served! Without losing any health Bronze Flight Captain Make it to the finish line in Take Flight! with Full health Gold Olympian Win a game of Super Spring! Without hitting an obstacle Silver Carpet Rider Win a game of Balancing Act! Without dropping any of your objects Silver Sandbox Explorer Unlock all 8 Sandbox levels Gold Dr. Frankenstein Unlock all the custom Scribblenaut parts Gold Sandbox Collector Unlock all custom Sandbox objects Gold Mechanic Unlock all vehicles in the game Gold

Scribblenauts Showdown will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 6 in North America and March 9 in Europe.

Thanks PSNProfiles.

