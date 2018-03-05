Scribblenauts Showdown Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 172 Views
With the upcoming launch of Scribblenauts Showdown the trophy list has been revealed. The achievement list for the Xbox One version is likely to be identical.
View the trophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|Showdown Superstar!
|Unlock all other trophies
|Platinum
|Word Master
|Play every Wordy game at least once
|Bronze
|Speed Master
|Play every Speedy game at least once
|Bronze
|Create A Scribblenaut
|Create a custom Scribblenaut
|Bronze
|Creator
|Create all 15 custom Scribblenauts
|Silver
|Starite Apprentice
|Earn 25 Starites
|Bronze
|Starite Master
|Earn 100 Starites
|Silver
|All In The Family
|Create one of Maxwell’s brothers in Sandbox Play or a Wordy game
|Bronze
|Two Shovels
|Play Sandbox with two players
|Bronze
|Inventor Extraordinaire
|Create 100 Sandbox objects
|Silver
|Four’s A Crowd
|Complete a Shodown with 4 players
|Silver
|Stalemate
|Complete a 9 round Versus match
|Silver
|Battle Royale
|Complete a 25 round Versus match
|Gold
|Greatness Is A Habit
|Win 5 consecutive games against a single-player
|Silver
|Shutout
|Shutout a player in Versus by winning every single round
|Silver
|Drone Pilot
|Score at least 1500 points in Drone Drop
|Silver
|Ball And Chain
|Create a chain of 10 objects in Rocket Rubble
|Silver
|Junkyard Bully
|Knock down a tower in 8 launches in Tower Topple
|Silver
|Plate Thrower
|Win a game of Get Served! Without losing any health
|Bronze
|Flight Captain
|Make it to the finish line in Take Flight! with Full health
|Gold
|Olympian
|Win a game of Super Spring! Without hitting an obstacle
|Silver
|Carpet Rider
|Win a game of Balancing Act! Without dropping any of your objects
|Silver
|Sandbox Explorer
|Unlock all 8 Sandbox levels
|Gold
|Dr. Frankenstein
|Unlock all the custom Scribblenaut parts
|Gold
|Sandbox Collector
|Unlock all custom Sandbox objects
|Gold
|Mechanic
|Unlock all vehicles in the game
|Gold
Scribblenauts Showdown will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 6 in North America and March 9 in Europe.
Thanks PSNProfiles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
