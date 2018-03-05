Scribblenauts Showdown Trophy List Revealed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago

With the upcoming launch of Scribblenauts Showdown the trophy list has been revealed. The achievement list for the Xbox One version is likely to be identical.

 

View the trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy
Showdown Superstar! Unlock all other trophies Platinum
Word Master Play every Wordy game at least once Bronze
Speed Master Play every Speedy game at least once Bronze
Create A Scribblenaut Create a custom Scribblenaut Bronze
Creator Create all 15 custom Scribblenauts Silver
Starite Apprentice Earn 25 Starites Bronze
Starite Master Earn 100 Starites Silver
All In The Family Create one of Maxwell’s brothers in Sandbox Play or a Wordy game Bronze
Two Shovels Play Sandbox with two players Bronze
Inventor Extraordinaire Create 100 Sandbox objects Silver
Four’s A Crowd Complete a Shodown with 4 players Silver
Stalemate Complete a 9 round Versus match Silver
Battle Royale Complete a 25 round Versus match Gold
Greatness Is A Habit Win 5 consecutive games against a single-player Silver
Shutout Shutout a player in Versus by winning every single round Silver
Drone Pilot Score at least 1500 points in Drone Drop Silver
Ball And Chain Create a chain of 10 objects in Rocket Rubble Silver
Junkyard Bully Knock down a tower in 8 launches in Tower Topple Silver
Plate Thrower Win a game of Get Served! Without losing any health Bronze
Flight Captain Make it to the finish line in Take Flight! with Full health Gold
Olympian Win a game of Super Spring! Without hitting an obstacle Silver
Carpet Rider Win a game of Balancing Act! Without dropping any of your objects Silver
Sandbox Explorer Unlock all 8 Sandbox levels Gold
Dr. Frankenstein Unlock all the custom Scribblenaut parts Gold
Sandbox Collector Unlock all custom Sandbox objects Gold
Mechanic Unlock all vehicles in the game Gold

Scribblenauts Showdown will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 6 in North America and March 9 in Europe.

Thanks PSNProfiles.

