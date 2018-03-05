Secret of Mana Remake Update 1.02 Out Now - News

Square Enix has released update 1.02 for the Secret of Mana remake on the PlayStation 4. It will release for the PlayStation Vita and Windows PC soon.

Read the patch notes below:

Reduced the frequency of application errors

Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen

Fixed an error in which the character’s color changes

Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark

Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP

Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps

Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors

Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic

Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters

Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen

Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen

Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen

Secret of Mana is available now worldwide for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

