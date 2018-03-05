Record of Grancrest War Announced for PS4 - News

Bandai Namco has announced Record of Grancrest War for the PlayStation 4. The tactical RPG will launch on June 14 in Japan for 8,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Atlatan, a continent where Chaos dominates everything. Frightened by the disasters caused by the Chaos, the people live under the protection of “Lords” who possess “Crests,” the power to suppress those calamities.

However, the Lords eventually abandon the idea of “protection of the people,” and break into a war to fight for each other’s Crests and territory—. During that, a solitary mage named Siluca, who despises Lords without ideals, meets Theo, a a wandering knight on a training journey in order to free his hometown from tyrannical rule.

Through the high-handed tactics of Siluca, who is touched by Theo’s ideals, they sign a master and servant contract and aim to bring change to a continent thrown into war.

