Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War Announced - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War for iOS and Android. The 3D action RPG will launch as a free-to-play title with micro-transaction in 2018 in Japan.

View the announcement trailer below:





Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War will let players switch between four different characters in their party. When that happens players can perform combos and do a series of consecutive attacks. There is a variety of classes. This includes tank-type Lord (Theo), the support-type Mage (Siluca), and the attacker-type Demon Crest User (Irvin).

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles