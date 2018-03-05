Card battle RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky: Kizuna Announced - News

Falcom has announced card battle RPG, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky: Kizuna. The game is available now for Android via Google Play in Singapore and Malaysia. No word yet on a release outside those two countries.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A space-time distortion caused by the “Azure Tree” suddenly appears in the continent of Zemuria, and due to someone’s use of “Aureole, the Shining Ring,” Crossbell Police investigator Lloyd Bannings is thrown into a different dimension. Why did the space-time distortion occur? And who used the power of the Shining Ring? In order to determine the cause, as well as return to Zemuria, Lloyd begins an investigation alongside Special Support Section member Elie MacDowell in the mysterious continent.

Thanks Gematsu.

